Colombia says Odebrecht still owes $120 million for corruption

MEXICO CITY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian construction company formerly known as Odebrecht still owes Colombia's government more than 494 billion pesos ($119.6 million) for damages inflicted by a years-long corruption scheme embroiling top politicians, the attorney general's office said on Thursday.

Odebrecht has been at the center of Latin America's biggest corruption scandal since admitting in 2016 that it bribed officials in a dozen countries.

The company changed its name in 2020 to Novonor SA in a rebrand after the corruption scandal.

In Colombia, the firm paid some $30 million in bribes in exchange for infrastructure contracts, according to investigations by the attorney general's office.

A report from the attorney general's office said 19 billion pesos had been recovered of a total of 514 billion pesos in damages.

Odebrecht was awarded a contract in Colombia for the construction of a 528-kilometer (328-mile) highway in 2010, a $1 billion contract it won by paying bribes, according to prosecutors.

(1 dollar = 4,130.33 pesos)

