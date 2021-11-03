Colombia risk premium to rise higher than 15-yr average -central bank

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Colombia's risk premium will rise this year and next to above its average for the last 15 years, because of an increase in its macroeconomic imbalances and stress on international financial markets and despite local GDP recovery, the central bank said.

Though international financial conditions remain favorable, they are less generous than anticipated as risk perception about Colombia has increased, the bank said in its quarterly monetary report, released late on Tuesday.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) were up to 143 basis points in the third quarter, above the value seen in the four prior quarters, the report said.

At the start of October the bank said the increase in the risk premiums of CDS reached above 170 basis points.

"Given uncertainty is elevated and the risks in this scenario are myriad, high volatility and sudden changes in perspectives on external variables that affect the Colombian economy cannot be ruled out," the report said.

"Along with the country's larger public and external debt compared to pre-pandemic levels, we suppose a higher risk premium between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022 ... which will stabilize at 170 basis points" at the end of 2022, the report said.

Net capital arrivals from foreign portfolio investment were down to $85 million in the third quarter compared with the quarter before, when they reached $2.41 billion, the bank said.

Colombia will likely increase its current account deficit to 5.3% of GDP this year, from 3.3% in 2020, because of an import-heavy trade balance and higher foreign currency outgoings from businesses.

The central bank last week revised its economic growth projection for the year to 9.8%, from a prior prediction of 8.6%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

