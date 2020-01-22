Colombia rides wave of LatAm bond issuance

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Colombia joined Latin American issuers rushing to market on Tuesday, issuing US$1.843bn of bonds through a two-part deal to partly help fund a tender for short-dated debt.

The deal came on another busy day for emerging markets, with high-profile issuers such as Mexico's Pemex and Saudi Arabia also vying for attention among international accounts.

"They were very opportunistic in moving ahead," said a banker close to the trade.

"It was a smart move to take advantage of (good market conditions) and they got a lot of attention, even with behemoths like Pemex and Saudi Arabia coming through."

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB, approached investors with a new 10-year bond as well as a tap of its 5.2% 2049s, combining the deal with a tender and switch for its existing 4.375% 2021s and 4% 2024s.

In the end, it placed a total of US$1.543bn in the new 10-year after including extra paper issued on the back of the liability management operation.

With books peaking at US$7.5bn, leads were able to land that tranche at 98.908 to yield 3.128% or US Treasuries plus 135bp, the tight end of guidance of T+140bp (+/-5bp) and well inside initial price thoughts of 155bp area.

After accounting for the extension, that equated to a 5bp concession to the curve where the existing 2029s had been trading at a G-spread of 128bp, said the banker.

The US$300m tap, meanwhile, saw order books swell to around US$3.5bn before pricing at 121.025 to yield 3.968% or T+173bp, also nicely inside IPTs of T+200bp area.

Those bonds had been trading at around 170bp over US Treasuries, leaving just a 3bp new issue premium.

That looked tight to some investors, particularly against the higher rated Mexico (A3/BBB+/BBB), which just earlier this month had priced 10 and 30-year bonds at T+150bp and T+175bp

"They weren't going for a huge size, so the idea was to minimize price," said the banker.

REFORM FIGHT

The Colombian government has been trying to push through reforms to address structural imbalances in the economy, but faces protests against its policies, as well as a less supportive Congress.

Just this week Colombian police confronted small demonstrations and bigger ones are expected in March, according to Reuters.

The administration of President Ivan Duque finally got a financing law through Congress in December. The move helps increase revenues, while providing a VAT rebate to the poorest part of the population.

The reform is seen bolstering economic growth, which Fitch sees hitting 3.3% this year, up from 3.2% in 2019 and 2.6% in 2018 as domestic demand and private investment picks up.

"The key question for Colombia is going to be the continuation of reforms and whether it maintains investment grade," said Shamaila Khan, director of emerging market strategies at AllianceBernstein.

A widening current account, however, has resulted in a jump in net external debt, which stands at around 11.8% of GDP above the median of 7.5% for triple B sovereigns, said Fitch in a report in December.

The rating agency believes part of that current account deficit is structural and would require more fiscal adjustments as well as pension and labor reforms to fix. .

BBVA, Goldman Sachs, and Scotiabank acted as leads on Tuesday's bond offering.

(Reporting By Miluska Berrospi; Editing by Paul Kilby)

((Miluska.Berrospi@thomsonreuters.com;))

