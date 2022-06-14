Colombia revises up 2022 GDP growth and inflation projections

By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's Finance Ministry on Tuesday revised upward its 2022 gross domestic product growth and inflation estimates.

GDP will grow 6.5%, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a presentation on fiscal targets, up from a previous projection of 5%.

Inflation will end the year at 8.5%, he said, far above the original 4.3% estimate and nearly three times the central bank's long-term 3% target.

"Fiscal targets for this year have shown how we've put the house in order after confronting the worst economic crash in our country's history," Restrepo said, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central government deficit will be 5.6% of GDP, below the 6.2% previously expected, the minister said.

Colombia this year will issue a smaller amount of foreign and local bonds than previously expected, Restrepo said.

Proposed foreign paper offerings will total $4.4 billion, instead of a previous estimate of $6.22 billion, he said. About 49.7 trillion pesos of local TES bonds will be issued, less than the 52.2 trillion originally planned.

Restrepo said 2022 tax revenue will rise to 202.4 trillion pesos ($50.4 billion), exceeding a previous estimate of 183 trillion pesos.

Colombians will elect a replacement for President Ivan Duque on Sunday in a tight contest between leftist Senator Gustavo Petro and construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez.

Whoever wins will face a divided congress and likely street protests, complicating efforts to carry out badly needed fiscal reforms, analysts and politicians have said.

($1 = 4,016.50 Colombian pesos)

Previous 2022 Revised 2022 2023 GDP 5% 6.5% 3.2% Inflation 4.3% 8.5% 5.6% Central gov't deficit (% of GDP) 6.2% 5.6% 3.6% Peso/dollar average 3,823 3,924 4,006 Tax revenue target (trln pesos) 183 202.4 244.4 Foreign bonds (bln USD) 6.22 4.40 6.0 Local TES bonds (trln pesos) 52.2 49.7 43.9 Average oil price per barrel (USD) $70 $100 $94.2

