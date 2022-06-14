Colombia revises up 2022 GDP growth and inflation projections

BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's Finance Ministry on Tuesday revised upward both its gross domestic product growth projection and its inflation estimate for this year.

GDP growth will reach 6.5% this year, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a presentation on fiscal targets, up from a previous prediction of 5%.

Inflation will close this year at 8.5%, he said, far above the 4.3% originally projected and nearly three times the central bank's long-term 3% target.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.