Colombia revises up 2022 GDP growth and inflation projections

Contributor
Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Published

Colombia's Finance Ministry on Tuesday revised upward both its gross domestic product growth projection and its inflation estimate for this year.

GDP growth will reach 6.5% this year, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a presentation on fiscal targets, up from a previous prediction of 5%.

Inflation will close this year at 8.5%, he said, far above the 4.3% originally projected and nearly three times the central bank's long-term 3% target.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler)

