Colombia regulator to oversee operations of Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos

Luis Jaime Acosta Reuters
Colombia's Superintendency of Companies, which performs inspection and oversight duties of Colombian companies, on Monday said it would oversee operations of Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos, which is a subsidiary of a unit owned by Venezuela's state-owned oil company.

Overseeing a company's operations is the maximum level of supervision the Superintendency can exercise in order to address a critical situation concerning legal, accounting, economic or administrative issues, it said without giving further details.

"This is an administrative measure that allows limited power to promote the submission of improvement plans and programs to correct critical situations, which must be prepared and approved by the administrative and management bodies of the same company," the Superintendency said in a statement.

Monomeros Colombo Venezolanos, a subsidiary of Pequiven, which is owned by Petroleos de Venezuela PDVSA.UL, produces fertilizers for the agricultural sector and animal feed based on phosphorus, calcium and sodium concentrates.

Monomeros is controlled by Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the United States and other countries as Venezuela's legitimate leader.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called for Monomeros to return to the control of the Venezuelan government during discussions with opposition leaders in Mexico. The assertions have caused alarm in Colombia.

"If everything is to be put into place, Monomeros must return to its owners, to its parent company, so that all products come to Venezuela to contribute to the comprehensive and economic recovery of the country," Maduro said last month.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

