News & Insights

US Markets

Colombia raises 2023 deficit target to 4.3% of GDP

Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

June 13, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by Carlos Vargas for Reuters ->

By Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Colombia's government on Tuesday raised its fiscal deficit projection for 2023 to 4.3% of gross domestic product, up from a previous estimate of 3.8% but below the figure recorded last year, a government document showed.

Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla had said last month that the projection was likely to be revised upward, but said it would remain well below 5%.

"The updated scenario of the fiscal plan projects that the fiscal deficit of the national government will close 2023 at 4.3% of GDP, 1% less than the 5.3% recorded in 2022 and a figure coherent to the trajectory of the fiscal rule," the government and allied lawmakers said in a budget increase proposal.

The reduction in the deficit compared to 2022 will be due to an increase in tax revenue and capital, which will compensate for a 2.7% increase is spending, especially on social programs, the document added.

The government of President Gustavo Petro, who has pledged to fight inequality with sweeping reforms, is asking lawmakers to approve a $4 billion addition to the budget to shore up social and other spending.

The government will release its mid-year update to fiscal projections on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.