Colombia Q2 economic growth of 0.3% below market expectations

BOGOTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew 0.3% in the second quarter versus the year-earlier period, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Tuesday, below market expectations of 0.8%.

In a Reuters poll last week analysts said they expected Latin America's fourth-largest economy to post a sharp deceleration in growth from the first quarter amid persistent inflation and high interest rates.

Growth between April and June was driven by the arts and entertainment sector, which expanded 12.2%, as well as public administration, defense, education and health, which grew 4.5%, while the mining sector expanded by 3.8%.

The manufacturing sector and the construction sector contracted by 4% and 3.7% respectively, DANE said in its report.

DANE revised its GDP contraction for April to 0.9%, from a previous 0.8%. Economic growth in May was also revised down to 0.1%, from a previous 0.6%. In June the economy grew by 1.7%.

DANE kept the growth figure for the first quarter of 2023 at 3%.

Earlier this month, the technical team of the country's central bank cut its GDP growth forecast for this year to 0.9%, from 1% previously.

The bank's board has held its benchmark interest rate at 13.25% for two consecutive months amid slowing inflation. Analysts expect the bank to begin making cuts to the benchmark rate between September and October, depending on inflationary pressures.

Twelve-month consumer price growth slowed to 11.78% in July. Full-year inflation in 2022 was 13.12%.

