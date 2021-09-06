Colombia Q2 coal production up 40%, gold output grew 47%

BOGOTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Colombia's coal production rose 40% in the second quarter of 2021 versus the year-earlier period, the national mining agency (ANM) said on Monday, citing growing demand.

In the three months to June 30 the Andean country reported coal production of 13.6 million tonnes, compared with 9.74 million tonnes in the year-earlier period.

Coal output in the first quarter of the year was reported as 13.9 million tonnes.

The increase in coal output was driven by improved performances in Colombia's La Guajira and Cesar provinces, the ANM said in a statement, though adding there is still some distance to go before recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

"These results will fuel projects that transform lives in the territories where they operate, thanks to the royalties from the extractive activity," Mining and Energy Minister Diego Mesa said in the statement.

Gold production in the second quarter of the year rose almost 47% to 14.7 tonnes, the ANM said, from 10 tonnes in the second quarter of 2020.

Nickel output rose 14% on year in the second quarter to 24.2 million pounds, the ANM said. The agency did not provide a comparative figure.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.