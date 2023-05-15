Colombia Q1 GDP expanded 3%, above market expectations

Adds extra economic data, context and background

BOGOTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew 3% in the first quarter of this year, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Monday, greater than market expectations published in a Reuters poll last week.

Analysts told Reuters the Andean country's gross domestic product (GDP) would expand in the quarter by 2.8% year on year, led by soaring domestic demand. Colombia's central bank had predicted growth of 3%.

Growth between January and March was driven by the finance and insurance sector, which expanded by 22.8% and artistic activities, which grew 18.7%.

The mining sector registered 3.6% growth, while the real estate sector expanded by 1.9%. Colombia's construction sector contracted by 3.1%, the government said.

The economy expanded 1.4% in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter of 2022, DANE said.

DANE revised its GDP growth for January and February down to 4.8% and 2.4% respectively. In March, the economy expanded by 1.6%.

The agency also revised its 2022 economic growth figure to 7.3%, down from 7.5% earlier.

The technical team of the country's central bank forecasts GDP growth for this year at 1%.

The bank's board has raised its benchmark interest rate to 13.25% - its highest level in decades - in continued efforts to respond to high inflation.

Twelve-month consumer price growth through April hit 12.82%.

($1 = 4,564.44 Colombian pesos)

