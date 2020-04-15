Colombia president rules out tax reform as country weathers coronavirus

BOGOTA, April 15 (Reuters) - Colombian President Ivan Duque on Wednesday said he would not pursue a tax reform to shore up government finances in the near-term while the country battles the spread of coronavirus.

Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said this week there is "of course" the possibility the administration will propose a new reform.

The government predicts Colombia's economy will shrink between 1.5% and 2% this year, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects a contraction of 2.4%.

The country will still perform better than many of its neighbors. The IMF predicts Latin America overall will contract 5.2% this year.

Though government income will fall and spending will rise in the fight against COVID-19, Duque said it was not the time to discuss potential reforms.

"This is not the moment to get into tax reforms, because in these circumstances where the incomes of families and small and medium-size businesses are being affected, for us to think about how we increase tax income is not just inconvenient but inviable," Duque told Emisora Atlantico radio.

"What is clear is that once we have confronted this pandemic and we have met these objectives, the whole united country will also need to take decisions about how to continue strengthening public finances," Duque said.

"But I repeat clearly: this is not the moment to start tax reforms, it is not the agenda of the government to be presenting tax reforms now."

Nearly 95 percent of Colombian businesses surveyed by the chamber of commerce guild have seen sales drop more than 50 percent amid quarantine measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Carrasquilla has said this year could be the worst one ever for Colombia's economy.

He told newspaper El Espectador on Sunday there will be a fall in tax collection of close to 6%, equivalent to some 10 trillion pesos (about $2.6 billion). The government had originally projected tax collection of about $40.7 billion in 2020.

The government passed a tax reform bill last year to raise more than 13 trillion pesos (now $3.35 billion) in 2020. It included cuts to corporate duties, increased income taxes for high earners and a crackdown on evasion.

Nearly 3,000 people have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus in Colombia and more than 120 have died.

($1 = 3,870.31 Colombian pesos)

