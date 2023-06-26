News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

Colombia president awards medals to rescuers of children missing in Amazon

Credit: REUTERS/VANNESSA JIMENEZ

June 26, 2023 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by Julia Symmes Cobb for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday gave 86 medals to Indigenous and military rescuers who worked to find four children who survived a plane crash in the country's Amazon and lived for more than five weeks in the jungle.

The children, aged 1 through 13, survived the May 1 crash that killed their mother and two other adults and were found earlier this month.

The Indigenous children's knowledge of the jungle, as well as the eldest sister's courage, have been credited by officials with saving their lives.

"Now there is no debate about whether Western or traditional wisdom is more important," Petro said of the rescue efforts. "Together they brought the children back."

The siblings remain hospitalized but the government has said they are recovering satisfactorily.

One military rescue dog, Wilson, went missing himself during the operation. Though efforts to find him continued after the children were found, his rescue is now unlikely, a military official told local media.

Wilson was the recipient of one of the medals.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.