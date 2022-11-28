Colombia prepares debt swap for global bonds due in 2033

BOGOTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Colombia is preparing to carry out a debt swap for global bonds in dollars due in 2033, in exchange for bonds due to mature in 2023 and 2024, the ministry of finance's director of public credit said on Monday.

The swap represents the first external-debt operation performed by the government of President Gustavo Petro, who took control in August.

Colombia has already met its debt targets in external and local markets for this year.

"It's a liability management operation," the ministry of finance's director of public credit, Jose Roberto Acosta, told Reuters.

The results of the operation are expected by the end of the day, he added.

Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo last week raised the possibility of seeking financing in international markets if borrowing costs continued to decrease.

Ocampo's earlier position was for Colombia to raise most of its external financing through borrowing from multilateral banks, which grant lower interest rates than capital markets.

The medium-term fiscal framework presented in June - before Petro took office - stated that the country would seek some $6 billion from external markets, without specifying the amount to come from either multilateral banks or markets.

The markets are waiting to review Colombia's financial plan, which could be published before the end of the year.

Colombia is targeting a central national government fiscal deficit of 5.6% of gross domestic product for this year and 3.6%for 2023.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffind; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

