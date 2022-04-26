US Markets

Colombia poverty declined in 2021, but still above pre-pandemic levels

Contributor
Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Poverty levels in Colombia fell last year versus 2020, amid an economic recovery in the Andean country, but have yet to return to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Tuesday.

BOGOTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Poverty levels in Colombia fell last year versus 2020, amid an economic recovery in the Andean country, but have yet to return to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Tuesday.

The share of Colombians living in poverty fell to 39.3% in 2021, compared with 42.5% in 2020, the government's DANE statistics agency said. In 2019 the figure stood at 35.7%.

"Although we have seen significant recoveries between 2020 and 2021, they have not been enough for people's real per capita income to be higher in real terms than in 2019," DANE director Juan Daniel Oviedo said in a virtual press conference.

Extreme poverty in 2021 retreated to 12.2%, from 15.1% the previous year, the agency added.

The change in poverty rates came in tandem with economic recovery: Latin America's fourth-largest economy expanded by 10.6% last year.

Some 19.6 million people in Colombia, out of a population of 50 million, were in poverty at the end of 2021, while 6.1 million lived in extreme poverty, DANE said.

Last year, 1.4 million people left poverty, while 1.3 million left extreme poverty, the agency added.

Poverty in Colombia's urban areas, home to the majority of the population, closed last year at around 37.8%, while extreme poverty was 10.3%.

The DANE agency defines poverty as those surviving on some $3 per day, while those in extreme poverty live on $1.36 a day or less.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular