Colombia policymaker says he is 'comfortable' with 1.75% interest rate

By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, March 11 (Reuters) - Colombia's interest rate is highly expansive amid a fall in domestic demand and inflation well below the target rate, central bank board member Roberto Steiner said on Thursday, adding he is "comfortable" with current borrowing costs.

The bank board cut the rate by 250 basis points last year to a low of 1.75% in an attempt to ease pressure on borrowers amid coronavirus and has held the rate since.

Colombia's economy contracted 6.8% last year.

"The monetary policy is very expansive, the bank's interest rate of 1.75% is similar to the rate of inflation, which means that the real (interest) rate is zero," Steiner told Reuters. "That's a very low rate."

"I personally feel very comfortable with today's rate," he added.

Two of the seven board members have voted at the two most recent meetings to cut the rate by 25 basis points to boost the economy.

Twelve-month inflation was 1.56% in February, half the bank's long-term target of 3%.

Steiner agreed with the bank's economic growth projection of between 2% and 6% this year.

"I think it's reasonable with so much uncertainty to think about the mid-point in that range ... growth around 4%," he said.

Colombia's fiscal situation is a top worry, Steiner said, as debt has spiked due to the pandemic.

The finance ministry last week widened its deficit target to 8.6% of GDP, sparking fears it may lose its investment-grade credit rating.

Steiner said he was in favor of a tax reform set to be proposed by the government and modifications to the fiscal deficit limits already suspended for last year and this.

Experts say the rule will need to remain inactive for the next two years or be eliminated given the deficit outlook.

The government should urgently give guidance about its middle-term fiscal plan, Steiner said, and there should be a more aggressive target for reduction of debt, which stood at 64.8% of GDP last year. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb, Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187)) Keywords: COLOMBIA CENBANK/ (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.