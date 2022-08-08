US Markets

Colombia performed public debt swaps worth $461.1 mln in June and July

Contributor
Oliver Griffin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Colombia carried out internal public debt swaps for 2 trillion pesos ($461.1 million) in a series of operations during June and July to extend maturities, the country's ministry of finance reported on Monday.

BOGOTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Colombia carried out internal public debt swaps for 2 trillion pesos ($461.1 million) in a series of operations during June and July to extend maturities, the country's ministry of finance reported on Monday.

The finance ministry collected TES UVR bonds due to mature in 2023 in the transactions, in exchange for others maturing in 2025, 2029, 2035 and 2037, as well as for TES COP bonds due to mature in 2026 and 2042.

"The transactions were carried out at market prices and contributed to improving the profile of Colombia's internal public debt," the finance ministry said in a statement.

"This was done without increasing the nation's net indebtedness," the ministry added.

The transactions followed a number of previous tranches of similar swaps, the most recent of which was carried out in May, for 3.4 trillion pesos.

($1 = 4,337.28 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular