Colombia pays $1.25 billion of internal public debt early

Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

BOGOTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Colombia has made an early payment of 5 trillion pesos ($1.25 billion) of internal public debt which was due next year, the South American nation's finance ministry said on Monday.

The early redemption corresponds to TES internal public debt securities maturing in May 2022, which were held by the general directorate of public credit and national treasury.

"The operation improves the maturity profile of domestic public debt by reducing the value of its repayments for next year from 14.6 trillion pesos to 9.6 trillion pesos," the finance ministry said in a statement.

TES proceeds account for the government's second-largest source of internal finance after taxes.

So far this year the finance ministry has executed debt management operations include swaps and early repayments to the tune of 19.1 trillion pesos.

Last Friday the government finished its program of TES auctions for the year for a total of 42.4 trillion pesos.

($1 = 4,008.13 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Paul Simao)

