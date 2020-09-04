US Markets

Colombia opens South America's longest road tunnel

Contributor
Luis Jaime Acosta Reuters
Published

Colombia opened South America's longest road tunnel, the Tunel de la Linea, on Friday after more than a decade of construction work.

BOGOTA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Colombia opened South America's longest road tunnel, the Tunel de la Linea, on Friday after more than a decade of construction work.

The tunnel, which is 8.65 km (5.4 miles) long, aims to reduce the time and cost of moving goods from the Pacific port city of Buenaventura to the center of the Andean country.

"This is a triumph of a persevering, intense, working, dreaming and desire-realizing Colombia," President Ivan Duque said at the opening ceremony.

The project, which runs through the central range of the Andes in the country's west, cost more than 1 trillion pesos, or about $270 million.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Sonya Hepinstall)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular