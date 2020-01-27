US Markets

Colombia oil investment to rise 23% this year, output steady -trade group

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Investment in Colombia's oil industry is set to grow by 23% in 2020, the private oil producers association said on Monday, although production will be effectively flat, increasing just 0.5% compared with the previous year.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular