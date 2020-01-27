Colombia oil investment to rise 23% this year, output steady -trade group

Investment in Colombia's oil industry is set to grow by 23% in 2020, the private oil producers association said on Monday, although production will be effectively flat, increasing just 0.5% compared with the previous year.
