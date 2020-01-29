Colombia offers work permits to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants

Colombia will allow hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants to legalize their presence in the country through work permits meant to bring them into the legal economy, the government said on Wednesday.
