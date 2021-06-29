Colombia needs 2 more months to end delays in coffee exports

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Colombian coffee exporters will need at least two more months to catch up with delays in coffee shipments caused by the May anti-government protests, the coffee growers federation FNC said on Tuesday.

Roberto Velez, FNC's chief executive, told reporters that around 700,000 bags of coffee could not be shipped during the protests that blocked roads to ports, but he said the flow of goods has been normalized in the country, the world's second-largest producer of arabica coffee.

Velez said the federation, which is by far the largest exporter of Colombian coffee, will not change its estimate for exports in 2021, currently seen at 11.5-12 million bags, despite other difficulties such as container shortages.

"We are confident we will have enough containers. I don't think that will hamper our effort to normalize coffee exports by August," he told reporters during a conference call from the FNC's office in New York.

Colombian coffee has a large market share in the United States, the world's largest consumer. U.S. roasters have been struggling to guarantee supplies due to the export delays, paying higher prices for lots that are already in the country.

Velez said that there was probably a small replacement of Colombian coffee in the market, with some roasters switching to other origins of mild arabicas. But he thinks that was very limited due to the small availability of coffees in Central America, as well as by a smaller Brazilian crop this year.

"So, it would not make much sense to switch and have to switch back a couple of months later".

Asked if current good prices for coffee, near the highest level in more than four years, would boost production in Colombia, the FNC executive said that was not likely, since production costs have also increased due to higher prices for agricultural chemicals and fertilizers.

