Colombia names two new central bank board members

BOGOTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Colombia has named two new central bank board members, President Ivan Duque said on Wednesday, amid debate among policymakers about whether to continue low interest rates or guard against possible future inflation upticks.

Viviana Taboada and Mauricio Villamizar are the new additions to the board, replacing Ana Fernanda Maiguashca and Gerardo Hernandez.

"A new generation of board members has arrived, with ample academic and professional experience in economic issues," Duque said during a social media broadcast.

Economist Taboada, who holds a masters degree from Harvard, was previously a sub-director at the country's Social Prosperity department.

Villamizar has a masters from Georgetown and was the sub-director of economic studies at the central bank beginning in 2018.

The bank's seven member board has held the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for four consecutive months, though two policymakers argued at the January meeting for a rate cut of 25 basis points on concerns recent coronavirus restrictions could slow economic recovery.

Bank board members can serve up to three 4-year terms.

