Colombia names new energy minister

BOGOTA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Colombia's ministry of mines and energy on Thursday named Omar Andres Camacho as the new minister, replacing Irene Velez, who resigned in July after two state bodies opened investigations against her.

The appointment of Camacho, an electrical engineer who worked in the ministry as an adviser, follows earlier reports in Colombian media and information from a Reuters source who on July 24 said he would become minister.

Camacho will face the challenge of realizing Petro's goal of weaning Colombia off of oil production and exports, a major source of income, and acrimony between the administration and the industry.

Velez stepped down after two state agencies opened investigations against her, connected to allegations that she committed a crime of influence peddling. She has said she will respond to the authorities as needed.

