Colombia marks month of protests as talks with government stall

By Oliver Griffin and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, May 28 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters marched in cities across Colombia on Friday to mark a month of widespread demonstrations, while talks have stalled between the government and the national strike committee.

This week, the government and protest leaders said they had reached a "pre-agreement" for ending demonstrations, but the government said on Thursday it had not signed the deal because some protest leaders would not condemn road blocks.

"We have already reached the agreement, the only thing missing is the president's signature to start the negotiations," Francisco Maltes, president of the Central Union of Workers (CUT), said on Friday, accusing the government of delaying talks.

Demonstrations began on April 28, pressuring the government and lawmakers into shelving tax and health reforms and leading to the resignation of former finance minister Alberto Carrasquilla.

Since withdrawal of the tax reform at the start of the month, protester demands have expanded to include a basic income, opportunities for young people and an end to police violence.

Amid singing and music during demonstrations in capital Bogota, protesters told Reuters they would continue to march even after a month of demonstrations.

"Until the government listens to us, we have to stay in the streets," said Alejandro Franco, 23. Close to graduating, he told Reuters he was marching for better education and health, among other reasons.

"If the people don't have peace then neither will the government," he added.

For some, the long-running protests are putting them under financial pressure.

"I have to close my shop every time there are protests," Laudice Ramirez, 62, said in the south of the city. "I'm going bankrupt, but the youth don't have any other options for opportunities."

While it reached a pre-agreement with the national strike committee - made up of unions, student groups and others - this week, the government on Thursday issued a statement attributing its delay in signing the deal to some protest leaders not agreeing to condemn road blocks.

"This requirement is not new ... for the government this point is not negotiable," it said, adding talks will resume on Sunday.

Colombia's finance ministry estimates protests and roadblocks have cost the country $2.68 billion, with the roadblocks leading to shortages of food and other supplies, boosting prices, and disrupting operations in the country's main seaport as well as for hundreds of companies.

Violence has marked demonstrations over the last month. The government says 17 civilian deaths are directly connected with marches, while human rights groups claim dozens more civilians have been killed by security forces. Two police officers have also died during the protests.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin and Carlos Vargas Additional reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by David Gregorio)

