Colombia markets rise in wake of government defeat in local elections

BOGOTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Colombian markets rose on Monday, pushed higher on the view that the defeat of President Gustavo Petro's coalition in regional elections would dampen political capital for pushing a number of controversial reforms through Congress.

Voting on Sunday for mayoralties and governorships saw opposition candidates beat those backed by Petro, whose administration ends in 2026.

Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, has seen a sharp deterioration in approval ratings, according to opinion polls.

He has been beset by challenges, including the breakdown of the government's coalition in Congress and the loss of several close allies over investigations into alleged influence peddling and abuses of power, while his eldest son will face trial for alleged crimes of illicit enrichment and money laundering.

The Colombian currency COP=STFX appreciated 1.19% to 4,060 pesos to the dollar, its highest level in five weeks while the MSCI Colcap .COLCAP index on Colombia's stock exchange rose 0.50% to 1,099.33 points.

TES domestic public debt bonds maturing in February 2033 were valued at a yield of 11.859%, versus 11.93% on Friday's close.

Petro is pushing a raft of reforms through Congress, concerning pensions, health, and labor, which have caused uncertainty among business owners and investors.

The proposed pension reform has caused uncertainty among the finance sector because if approved, it would see the migration of billions of dollars of savings from privately run funds to state-owned Colpensiones, which would affect capital markets.

Sergio Olarte, Scotiabank's chief economist in Colombia, said Sunday's result will force Petro to further negotiate the reforms.

"The possibility of passing overtly structural reforms is very difficult because it's not going to be a fight between right and left," he said. "The majority of regional leaders are not extreme and that takes away the power of Petro's extremist speech."

