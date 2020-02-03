Colombia lowers GDP target for 2020 to 3.7% from 4%

(Adds fiscal deficit target for 2020, other figures) BOGOTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Colombia has lowered its gross domestic product target for 2020 to 3.7% from 4%, the government said on Monday, citing lower global economic growth rates. The central government fiscal deficit for last year was 2.5% of GDP, slightly larger than the target of 2.4%, finance minister Alberto Carrasquilla said during a presentation about fiscal targets. The outlook for this year's GDP was lowered because of falling global expectations. "While the world's economies will grow more this year than last, they will grow less than previously expected. That is a reality Colombia cannot escape," vice finance minister Juan Pablo Zarate told Reuters on the sidelines of the event. The government maintained its central government fiscal deficit target for 2020 at 2.2%. In 2021 figure is expected to fall further to 1.8%. The government also raised its targets for local bond emissions and auctions this year. It now plans to issue 34.9 trillion pesos ($10.2 billion) of local bonds in 2020, up from a previous target of 30.1 trillion pesos. It similarly raised targets for local bond auctions to 24.5 trillion pesos, from an earlier target of 23 trillion pesos. For the coming year, the average exchange rate between the peso and the dollar is seen at 3,320 pesos per dollar, up from a previous estimate of 3,129 pesos. The following are Colombia's fiscal targets for 2020 and 2021: Initial Revised 2021 2020 2020 Central govt deficit -2.2% -2.2% -1.8% Current account deficit -3.9% N/A -3.3% Peso/dollar average 3,129 3,320 3,180 GDP +4.0% +3.7% +4.2% Inflation +3.2% +3.1% +3.0% Tax rev goal (trln pesos) 158 158 N/A Foreign bonds (bln USD) 1.7 1.3 N/A Multilateral loans (bln USD) 1.6 1.6 N/A Local TES bonds(trln pesos) 30.1 34.9 N/A Auctioned TES (trln pesos) 23 24.5 N/A Average oil price (USD) 67.5 60.5 70 ($1 = 3,423.40 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool) ((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;)) Keywords: COLOMBIA ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1, TABLE)

