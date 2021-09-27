Colombia likely to see lower deficit, long-term challenges remain - committee

BOGOTA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Colombia will likely register a lower-than-predicted fiscal deficit this year because of increased tax revenue, but longer-term objectives remain at risk, the country's Fiscal Rule Advisory Committee said on Monday.

The Andean country has a fiscal deficit target of 8.6% of gross domestic product for 2021.

"The finance ministry affirms that, as long as the behavior of macroeconomic variables continues to be positive, and in the absence of the materialization of negative contingencies, it is desirable to close the year with an inferior deficit," the committee said in a statement following a meeting with the ministry.

"The committee agrees with the ministry that good macroeconomic results will be reflected in an improvement in the fiscal balance in 2021 and, therefore, in inferior public debt as a percentage of GDP than projected in the mid-term fiscal plan," the statement added.

The committee oversees the fiscal rule, put in place in 2011 to block deterioration in public finances. The rule is suspended for this year and next because of coronavirus.

Tax revenue was up 14.5% to 111.17 trillion pesos ($28.9 billion) between January and August this year compared to the same period in 2020.

The ministry has predicted an increase in net public debt to 65.1% of GDP this year, from 60.4% last year.

Uncertainty remains over potential spending pressures, the committee said, and despite the recent approval of a 15.2 trillion pesos tax reform bill, the government will still need to raise the equivalent of 0.6% of GDP, some 6 trillion pesos, for spending needs "in the near future."

"That underlines the importance of continuing to make efforts to reduce the fiscal deficit and ensure the sustainability of public finances," the committee said.

The ministry has a fiscal deficit target of 7% for 2022.

Analysts say the tax bill will only provide short-term relief and the next government, which will take office in Aug. 2022, will need to pursue another reform.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Richard Pullin)

