Colombia leftist Petro goes to second round with businessman Hernandez

By Oliver Griffin, Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Colombian leftist Gustavo Petro came out on top in the first round of the Andean country's presidential election on Sunday and will face a surprise contender - businessman Rodolfo Hernandez - in a second round on June 19.

Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla movement who has vowed profound economic and social change, had 40.3% of votes, national registry office tallies showed, with 96.2% of ballot boxes counted.

Hernandez, the septuagenarian former mayor of Bucaramanga, who has promised to fight corruption even though he is under investigation for graft, won 28.1%.

Petro, a 62-year-old former mayor of Bogota, has consistently led opinion polls on promises to redistribute pensions, offer free public university and begin to change what he says are centuries of profound inequality.

He has promised to fully implement a 2016 peace deal with the FARC rebels and seek peace talks with the still-active ELN rebels, as well as halt all new oil and gas development.

"People are showing they are tired of the same thing, that they want a change," said sound engineer Cristian Riano, 35, who was celebrating Petro's victory in central Bogota.

Youth are a major demographic for Petro, who had about 50% support in opinion polls from the country's youngest voters.

His campaign ramped up efforts to encourage youth turn-out in the last few days, acknowledging that young people may need an extra push to vote over a holiday weekend.

Petro has rejected oft-repeated accusations he will mimic the policies of deceased former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and his successor Nicolas Maduro.

He says it is his opponents - who he accuses of making the country reliant on oil income and of brutality toward anti-government protesters - who most resemble the Venezuelan leaders.

SUNDAY SURPRISE

Hernandez rose in the polls only in the last two weeks, boosted by his colorful social media presence.

He has promised to end privileges for officials and govern frugally.

"Today we know citizens have a firm will to end corruption as a system of government," Hernandez said in a video on social media. "The gangs who thought they would govern forever lost today."

Despite Hernandez's rhetoric, he is facing a graft investigation by the attorney general's office over allegations he intervened in a trash collection tender when he was mayor of Bucaramanga to benefit a company his son had lobbied for.

Hernandez denies the accusations and insists they are designed to derail his presidential bid.

Hernandez is financing his own campaign and has relied heavily on social media, posting eccentric videos on TikTok.

The whimsical content belies his personal knowledge of the suffering caused by Colombia's nearly 60 years of war.

His farmer father was held by the FARC guerrillas for more than four months, while his daughter Juliana was kidnapped by the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels in 2004 and is believed to have been murdered in captivity.

Hernandez has said he would explore peace talks with the ELN, continue to fulfill the FARC deal, strengthen law and order and create jobs, though details of his plans have been scant.

He spent election day with his family and his campaign shared a video of a swimsuit-clad Hernandez receiving a painting made by his young granddaughter.

Opinion polls had predicted that center-right Federico Gutierrez, the former mayor of Medellin, would go to a second round.

Some of his disappointed voters, gathered at what was supposed to be a victory party in Bogota, said they would vote in a second round for Hernandez.

"Anyone but Petro," said Francelina Sanchez, 63, who sells curtains.

Gutierrez, 47, struggled to push back on accusations he is an ideological successor to unpopular President Ivan Duque.

Turn-out was 21 million people, out of 39 million eligible voters. It was similar in percentage terms to the first round of voting in 2018, with about some 54% of eligible voters participating.

The results were verified, registrar Alexander Vega told journalists.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin, Carlos Vargas, Nelson Bocanegra, Luis Jaime Acosta and Julia Symmes Cobb Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta Editing by Mark Porter, Diane Craft and Grant McCool)

