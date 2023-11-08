News & Insights

US Markets

Colombia issues $2.5 bln in first 'social' bonds

November 08, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Julia Symmes Cobb for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Colombia has issued its first-ever "social" bonds to raise $2.5 billion, in a operation which was more than five times over-subscribed, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The paper will come due in 2035 and 2053 with yields of 8% and 8.750% respectively.

President Gustavo Petro, the country's first leftist leader, is attempting to tackle deep inequality through labor, pension and health reforms, but markets reacted positively last month to his coalition's poor performance in local elections.

The funds will go to social and sustainable spending, the ministry said, an illustration of the government's commitment to tie public debt to concrete social objectives.

"The demand for the transaction evidences the great appetite that there is in capital markets for the country, conclusive proof of the confidence that exists because of good macroeconomic management," director of public credit Jose Roberto Acosta said.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.