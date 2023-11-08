Colombia issues $2.5 bln in first 'social' bonds

BOGOTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Colombia has issued its first-ever "social" bonds to raise $2.5 billion, in a operation which was more than five times over-subscribed, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The paper will come due in 2035 and 2053 with yields of 8% and 8.750% respectively.

President Gustavo Petro, the country's first leftist leader, is attempting to tackle deep inequality through labor, pension and health reforms, but markets reacted positively last month to his coalition's poor performance in local elections.

The funds will go to social and sustainable spending, the ministry said, an illustration of the government's commitment to tie public debt to concrete social objectives.

"The demand for the transaction evidences the great appetite that there is in capital markets for the country, conclusive proof of the confidence that exists because of good macroeconomic management," director of public credit Jose Roberto Acosta said.

