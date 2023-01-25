Colombia issues $2.2 bln in international bonds

BOGOTA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Colombia has issued bonds on the international market worth $2.2 billion, the country's finance ministry said on Wednesday, after receiving interest for more than four times that amount.

The paper, which comes due in 2034, received $9 billion in offers from more than 370 investors, the ministry said in a statement.

Of the funds, $1.67 billion will be used as financing for 2023 budget needs, while $533 million will go toward replacing international bonds coming due in February and May 2024, the statement said, adding that the operation mitigates any risk of refinancing and improves the country's debt profile.

"We expected to get $1.5 billion, but we had offers for $9 billion ... so we increased it to $2.2 billion," Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said during a forum.

Ocampo added that though the ministry's gross domestic product growth prediction for this year remains at 1.3%, he personally expects expansion of between 2% and 2.5%.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas; writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

