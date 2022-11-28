Colombia issues $1.62 bln in global bonds for refinancing

Updates with completed bond issue

BOGOTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Colombia on Monday issued $1.62 billion worth of global bonds due in 2033, some of which will go toward a debt swap for bonds due to mature in 2023 and 2024, the ministry of finance said in a statement.

The bonds have a yield of 8.125% and the issue saw demand for $4.2 billion, the ministry added.

The ministry will use $319.3 million of the issue to replace global bonds due in March 2023, while $381.1 million and $218.2 million will be used to replace global bonds due in February and May 2024, respectively, it said.

The remaining $705.6 million will be held in cash to meet payment of the country's 2023 global bond.

"This operation is part of a prudent and responsible management strategy for our public finances ..., mitigating the risk of refinancing and allocating the proceeds to pay amortizations and not for further indebtedness," Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said in the statement.

The operation has increased the average life of Colombia's dollar bond portfolio to 14.7 years from 14.2 years.

The issue represents the first external-debt operation performed by the government of President Gustavo Petro, who took control in August.

Ocampo last week raised the possibility of seeking financing in international markets if borrowing costs continued to decrease.

The minister's earlier position was for Colombia to raise most of its external financing through borrowing from multilateral banks, which grant lower interest rates than capital markets.

The medium-term fiscal framework presented in June, before Petro took office, stated that the country would seek some $6 billion from external markets, without specifying the amount to come from either multilateral banks or markets.

The markets are waiting to review Colombia's financial plan, which could be published before the end of the year.

Colombia is targeting a central national government fiscal deficit of 5.6% of gross domestic product for this year and 3.6%for 2023.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffind; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bradley Perrett)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.