Colombia interest rate to be higher than predicted -central bank technical team

BOGOTA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The technical team of Colombia's central bank is projecting interest rate levels for this year and next which are above market predictions, as inflation continues above-target and economic growth moderates.

According to the median estimate by analysts in the bank's own survey, the interest rate is set to end this year at 5.25% and next at 5%.

"The path of the monetary policy interest rate expected by the technical team is, on average, slightly superior to that contemplated by market analysts," the bank said in its latest quarterly monetary policy report, published on Monday night.

The document did not give the technical team's specific estimates.

The report comes after a majority of the bank's board voted to raise the benchmark interest rate by a surprising 100 basis points last week, taking borrowing costs to 4%.

Concerns over price increases led the technical team to revise its inflation projection to 4.3% for 2022, from 3.7% previously, and predict an increase of 3.4% for 2023, both well above its 3% long-term target.

Analysts in a recent Reuters survey said the interest rate would rise to 5.75% at the close of 2022 and be 4.75% at the end of 2023.

The technical team has reduced its growth projection for this year to 4.3%, down from a previous 4.7%, as private consumption moderates and uncertainty over presidential and legislative elections and less generous financing conditions curb investment, it said in the report.

"The external financing conditions of Colombia have become less favorable, in a context of increases in risk perception of the country and perspectives of a quicker withdrawal of monetary stimulus in the United States," the report said.

The bank has estimated that Colombia's economy will have grown 9.9% last year and said in the report it will grow 3.1% next.

