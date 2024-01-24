Colombia inspector general suspends foreign minister for three months

BOGOTA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's inspector general on Wednesday suspended Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva from his role for a period of three months over possible irregularities in the tender process for producing passports in the Andean country.

Leyva last year declared the bidding process for producing Colombian passports void after just one company, Thomas Greg & Sons - which was already making the documents - tendered an offer.

