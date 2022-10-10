US Markets

Colombia initiates arbitration proceedings in WTO frozen fries dispute

Reuters
BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Colombia has decided to initiate arbitration proceedings to review the findings of a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute panel about anti-dumping duties on frozen fries from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, the Geneva-based body said.

Colombia and the European Union, the complainant in the dispute, agreed to make the panel findings public, according to the WTO statement released on Monday.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

