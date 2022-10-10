Colombia initiates arbitration proceedings in WTO frozen fries dispute

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Colombia has decided to initiate arbitration proceedings to review the findings of a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute panel about anti-dumping duties on frozen fries from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, the Geneva-based body said.

Colombia and the European Union, the complainant in the dispute, agreed to make the panel findings public, according to the WTO statement released on Monday.

