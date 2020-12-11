US Markets

Colombia inflation unlikely to meet target in 2021 -finance minister

Contributor
Carlos Vargas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's consumer prices increases are unlikely to meet the central bank's long-term 3% target next year, Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said on Friday.

BOGOTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Colombia's consumer prices increases are unlikely to meet the central bank's long-term 3% target next year, Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla said on Friday.

A long coronavirus lockdown earlier this year and associated business closures and job losses have kept consumer demand weak in the Andean country, with analysts repeatedly over-estimating inflation increases.

Twelve-month price growth was 1.49% in November, though analysts had expected 1.7%.

"Unfortunately I don't think we can meet the central bank's target, which is 3%," Carrasquilla said at a virtual business event. "We will only gradually return to the target."

In a June revision of its fiscal targets, the government had projected inflation of 3% for 2021.

The central bank took advantage of low inflation to gradually cut 250 basis points from the benchmark interest rate, before holding borrowing costs at a historic low of 1.75%.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Tom Brown)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular