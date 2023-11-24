News & Insights

US Markets

Colombia inflation to close 2023 at around 9.73% -Bonilla

Credit: REUTERS/JAIME SALDARRIAGA

November 24, 2023 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by Carlos Vargas for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is expected to close 2023 at around 9.73%, Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla told a conference on Friday.

The minister's comments follow a decision by the technical team of Colombia's central bank to raise its inflation outlook for 2023 to 9.8% from 9% estimated at the start of this month, citing persistent inflation concerns.

"At the end of 2023, inflation could close at around 9.73%, (Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla) said at an event held by (the Colombian chamber of infrastructure)," the finance ministry said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"He stressed to more than 1,000 businessmen that the cost of living continues to decline."

The bank's technical team warned its forecasts have a high level of uncertainty.

Colombia's 12-month inflation through Oct. 30 was 10.48%, according to the government's DANE statistics agency.

(Reporting by Carlos Vargas Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.