Colombia inflation to close 2023 at around 9.73% -Bonilla

BOGOTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is expected to close 2023 at around 9.73%, Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla told a conference on Friday.

The minister's comments follow a decision by the technical team of Colombia's central bank to raise its inflation outlook for 2023 to 9.8% from 9% estimated at the start of this month, citing persistent inflation concerns.

"At the end of 2023, inflation could close at around 9.73%, (Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla) said at an event held by (the Colombian chamber of infrastructure)," the finance ministry said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"He stressed to more than 1,000 businessmen that the cost of living continues to decline."

The bank's technical team warned its forecasts have a high level of uncertainty.

Colombia's 12-month inflation through Oct. 30 was 10.48%, according to the government's DANE statistics agency.

