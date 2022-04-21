Colombia inflation not expected to hit target in next two years -central bank board member

By Nelson Bocanegra

CARTAGENA, April 21 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is not expected to return to the central bank's targeted 3% level in the next two years, bank board member Roberto Steiner said on Thursday, while forecasting that the country's economy could have grown 7% in the first quarter.

The country's 12-month inflation through the end of March hit 8.53%, almost three times greater than the targeted level, due to higher local demand and lower international supply.

The bank is in the midst of a cycle of raising interest rates, pushing them up by 325 basis points to 5% since last September.

"Inflation expectations could be corrected downwards in the medium term, but they won't reach the target for two years," Steiner told reporters on the sidelines of the annual pension fund congress in Colombia's Caribbean city of Cartagena.

Rising inflation is taking place amid a strong performance in Latin America's fourth-largest economy.

"Economic activity is quite robust ... I understand that gross domestic product growth at the end of the first quarter probably won't be less than 7%, with consumption that continues to be very dynamic," Steiner said.

Steiner voiced concern the inflation target will not be met next year either, because it puts more pressure on other variables, such as pay increases.

"It's more challenging and therefore may require stronger policy action," he said.

While the central bank board's seven members are divided by how much to increase the benchmark interest rate, officials agree on the need to keep raising it, Steiner said.

"I think there is a consensus on the board that there will continue to be monetary stimulus, but I don't want to anticipate decisions that will be made next week," Steiner said.

The bank's board of directors will meet on April 29, with most analysts forecasting the monetary policy authority will raise the benchmark rate by another 100 basis points to 6%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.