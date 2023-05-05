Colombia inflation could end year lower than predicted, says new finance minister

BOGOTA, May 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's full-year inflation could come in below its current estimate, new Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla told journalists on Friday, while the country's fiscal deficit target may be revised upward from its current figure of 3.8% of GDP.

The central bank predicts consumer price growth will be 9.5% at the close of 2023, but inflation figures released earlier on Friday showed a fall in food price inflation - a top cause of overall consumer price growth - of 0.07% in April.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

