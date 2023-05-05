Colombia inflation could end year lower than predicted -new finance minister

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, May 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's full-year inflation could come in below its current estimate if consumer prices continue to grow less than expected, new Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla told journalists on Friday.

The central bank this week raised its consumer price growth estimate to 9.5% from 8.7% for the close of 2023, but April inflation figures released on Friday showed a fall in food price inflation - a top cause of overall consumer price growth - of 0.07% last month.

"It is projected it will remain at 9.5%. If it continues with the current trend we could be below that because this month the result shows us something more favorable than what had been projected," Bonilla said.

The April inflation figures of 0.78% for the month and 12-month inflation of 12.82% were below median expectations for a monthly rise of 0.9% and a 12-month figure of 12.97% in a Reuters poll last week. The 12-month figure is still more than four times the long-term target rate of 3%.

Colombia's central bank board continued a long tightening cycle last week amid persistent inflation and significant stability risks to the global financial system, taking the benchmark interest rate to 13.25%. The country's fiscal deficit target may be revised upward, Bonilla added.

"The fall in oil prices is making us look at the scenario of what is happening and that could mean that when the medium-term fiscal plan is presented, the fiscal deficit target won't be 3.8% but a little higher," Bonilla said, adding that even a revised figure would be well below 5%.

