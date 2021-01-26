Colombia increases 2021 budget by $5.16 billion

BOGOTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Colombia on Tuesday added 18.5 trillion pesos ($5.16 billion) to its budget this year to go toward a special fund to meet the needs generated by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said.

Colombia's Congress in October approved a 2021 budget for 314 trillion pesos ($87.7 billion), the largest in the Andean country's history. With the additional sum, which comes from funds destined for 2020 but not used last year, Colombia's budget is increased to $92.8 billion.

Finance Vice Minister Juan Pablo Zarate told Reuters that part of the government already has some of the resources in hand, while others are yet to be secured.

Colombia endured a mandatory lockdown that ran for more than five months last year in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected 2 million people in the country and caused more than 52,000 deaths.

The quarantine battered Latin America's fourth-largest economy as unemployment soared and businesses were shuttered, before the government began lifting restrictions, allowing economic activity to make gradual steps toward normalcy.

However, the country is facing a second wave of the pandemic, and Colombia's largest cities, including Bogota, the capital, have again imposed quarantine measures and restrictions on movement.

The government expects the economy to have contracted between 6% and 7% in 2020, compared to a contraction of between 6.5% and 9% estimated by the central bank.

Colombia established a fiscal deficit target of 8.9% of gross domestic product in 2020, and 7.6% of GDP in 2021.

($1 = 3,582.41 Colombian pesos)

