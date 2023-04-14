US Markets

Colombia green, benchmark bonds likely this year -finance minister

April 14, 2023 — 11:39 am EDT

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Colombia is looking to issue a green bond before the end of this year, likely in dollars, and could tap traditional credit markets again this year if rates fall, finance minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said on Friday.

Ocampo said the amounts in these eventual issuances are not set yet but that the green bond would be smaller than a $2.2 billion benchmark issuance from the South American government in January.

"We don't need more financing for 2023, all 2023 amortizations are covered, and even part of next year's," he said in Washington, on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings. He added that nonetheless, if rates fall, Colombia could tap the market again.

