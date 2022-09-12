Colombia government seeks further 2023 budget increase

BOGOTA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Colombia's government wants to expand its budget for 2023 by 14.3 trillion pesos ($3.28 billion), a finance ministry spokesperson said on Monday, which will take the total budget to 405.7 trillion pesos if approved.

In July, the government of then-President Ivan Duque proposed a budget of 391.4 trillion pesos to the country's Congress, shortly before President Gustavo Petro was sworn in as the Andean country's first leftist leader.

At the end of August, Petro's finance minister, Jose Antonio Ocampo, initially said the new government would look to increase the budget by around 10 trillion pesos.

Petro was elected on the back of promises to tackle deep inequality with pension redistributions, free university education and other programs.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the budget amount on Tuesday, ahead of continued debate on distributions within the overall bill.

($1 = 4,365.32 Colombian pesos)

