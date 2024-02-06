Colombia government, ELN rebels extend ceasefire by six months

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) agreed on Tuesday morning to extend their bilateral ceasefire by another six months, a statement released by both groups said.

An initial six-month ceasefire expired last week and was then extended for five days.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski and Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

