Colombia government asks congress to approve up to $17.6 bln in debt

BOGOTA, March 19 (Reuters) - The government of President Gustavo Petro has asked Colombia's congress to allow the country to take on up to $17.6 billion in debt to finance its development plans, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Petro has promised ambitious reforms in labor laws, healthcare and pensions and to right centuries of entrenched inequality through social programs.

His government's four-year development plan, approved last May, aims to cut the percentage of the population living in extreme poverty to single digits, use financial surpluses from coal and oil to secure a transition to clean energy, and hand over millions of hectares of land to poor farmers to increase agricultural production.

"The increase of the requested quota is necessary to continue moving ahead external credit operations for the financing of the development plan, to respond to debt servicing and comply with the current financial plan," the ministry said, adding it would respect fiscal deficit rules.

Credits taken out during the coronavirus pandemic mean that amortization payments for 2024 and 2025 do not allow for debt laid out in the financing plan to go ahead, creating the need for the approval, the statement said.

Congress has approved $70 billion in debt requests since 1999, the ministry said in a statement.

Colombia will not comply with its fiscal rule this year if planned 2024 spending is carried out, experts said last week. The government raised its fiscal deficit target to 5.3% of GDP, from 4.5% of GDP.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

