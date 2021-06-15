Colombia GDP growth to reach 6% this year, inflation to hit 3% -finance minister
By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas
BOGOTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's government on Tuesday increased its economic growth projection for this year to 6%, despite recent road blockades connected to anti-government protests that have caused shortages and hit exports.
The government previouslyprojected 5% growth.
The six-week spate of protests and road blockades has cost the economy more than $3 billion, the Finance Ministry has said.
Colombia's fiscal strategy will be expansionist in the short term, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a video presentation, adding there remains a need to increase income.
"This scenario is being done in a particular context, in the context of a country that is still seeing the impact of the pandemic," Restrepo said.
A consensus tax reform proposal will go to Congress in July, he said.
The government has struggled to promote a watered-down 14 trillion-peso ($3.79 billion) reform as it tries to calm investor nerves and stay ahead of potential rating downgrades.
Inflation will end the year at 3%, Restrepo said, up from a previous target of 2.4%.
The government maintained its fiscal deficit prediction of 8.6% of GDP for this year and the total issue of 55.3 trillion pesos in local TES bonds. Colombia will seek $10.1 billion in outside financing this year.
In 2022, the fiscal deficit will reach 7% of GDP, Restrepo said, while economic growth will reach 4.3% and inflation will close the year at 2.8%.
Colombia will seek $10.5 billion in external financing next year and issue a total of 62.88 trillion pesos in TES, he said.
Privatizations of state assets could raise some 14 trillion pesos this year and 7 trillion in 2022, Restrepo said.
The following are Colombia's fiscal targets and revisions for 2021 and 2022:
2021
Revised 2021
2022
Central gov't deficit
8.6%
UNC
7%
Current account deficit
N/A
3.8%
3%
Peso/dollar average
3,466
3,667
3,744
GDP
+5.0%
+6.0%
+4.3%
Inflation
+2.4%
+3%
+2.8%
Tax rev goal (trln pesos)
147.2
151
170.2
Foreign bonds (bln USD)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Multilateral loans (bln USD)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Local TES bonds(trln pesos)
55.3
UNC
62.88
Auctioned TES (trln pesos)
40
UNC
N/A
Average oil price (USD)
$53.0
$63.0
$63.0
