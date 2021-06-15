US Markets

Colombia GDP growth to reach 6% this year, inflation to hit 3% -finance minister

Contributors
Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Carlos Vargas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's government on Tuesday increased its economic growth projection for this year to 6%, despite recent road blockades connected to anti-government protests that have caused shortages and hit exports.

By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's government on Tuesday increased its economic growth projection for this year to 6%, despite recent road blockades connected to anti-government protests that have caused shortages and hit exports.

The government previouslyprojected 5% growth.

The six-week spate of protests and road blockades has cost the economy more than $3 billion, the Finance Ministry has said.

Colombia's fiscal strategy will be expansionist in the short term, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a video presentation, adding there remains a need to increase income.

"This scenario is being done in a particular context, in the context of a country that is still seeing the impact of the pandemic," Restrepo said.

A consensus tax reform proposal will go to Congress in July, he said.

The government has struggled to promote a watered-down 14 trillion-peso ($3.79 billion) reform as it tries to calm investor nerves and stay ahead of potential rating downgrades.

Inflation will end the year at 3%, Restrepo said, up from a previous target of 2.4%.

The government maintained its fiscal deficit prediction of 8.6% of GDP for this year and the total issue of 55.3 trillion pesos in local TES bonds. Colombia will seek $10.1 billion in outside financing this year.

In 2022, the fiscal deficit will reach 7% of GDP, Restrepo said, while economic growth will reach 4.3% and inflation will close the year at 2.8%.

Colombia will seek $10.5 billion in external financing next year and issue a total of 62.88 trillion pesos in TES, he said.

Privatizations of state assets could raise some 14 trillion pesos this year and 7 trillion in 2022, Restrepo said.

The following are Colombia's fiscal targets and revisions for 2021 and 2022:

2021

Revised 2021

2022

Central gov't deficit

8.6%

UNC

7%

Current account deficit

N/A

3.8%

3%

Peso/dollar average

3,466

3,667

3,744

GDP

+5.0%

+6.0%

+4.3%

Inflation

+2.4%

+3%

+2.8%

Tax rev goal (trln pesos)

147.2

151

170.2

Foreign bonds (bln USD)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Multilateral loans (bln USD)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Local TES bonds(trln pesos)

55.3

UNC

62.88

Auctioned TES (trln pesos)

40

UNC

N/A

Average oil price (USD)

$53.0

$63.0

$63.0

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular