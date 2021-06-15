Colombia GDP growth to reach 6% this year, inflation to hit 3% -finance minister

By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's government on Tuesday increased its economic growth projection for this year to 6%, despite recent road blockades connected to anti-government protests that have caused shortages and hit exports.

The government previouslyprojected 5% growth.

The six-week spate of protests and road blockades has cost the economy more than $3 billion, the Finance Ministry has said.

Colombia's fiscal strategy will be expansionist in the short term, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a video presentation, adding there remains a need to increase income.

"This scenario is being done in a particular context, in the context of a country that is still seeing the impact of the pandemic," Restrepo said.

A consensus tax reform proposal will go to Congress in July, he said.

The government has struggled to promote a watered-down 14 trillion-peso ($3.79 billion) reform as it tries to calm investor nerves and stay ahead of potential rating downgrades.

Inflation will end the year at 3%, Restrepo said, up from a previous target of 2.4%.

The government maintained its fiscal deficit prediction of 8.6% of GDP for this year and the total issue of 55.3 trillion pesos in local TES bonds. Colombia will seek $10.1 billion in outside financing this year.

In 2022, the fiscal deficit will reach 7% of GDP, Restrepo said, while economic growth will reach 4.3% and inflation will close the year at 2.8%.

Colombia will seek $10.5 billion in external financing next year and issue a total of 62.88 trillion pesos in TES, he said.

Privatizations of state assets could raise some 14 trillion pesos this year and 7 trillion in 2022, Restrepo said.

The following are Colombia's fiscal targets and revisions for 2021 and 2022:

2021

Revised 2021

2022

Central gov't deficit

8.6%

UNC

7%

Current account deficit

N/A

3.8%

3%

Peso/dollar average

3,466

3,667

3,744

GDP

+5.0%

+6.0%

+4.3%

Inflation

+2.4%

+3%

+2.8%

Tax rev goal (trln pesos)

147.2

151

170.2

Foreign bonds (bln USD)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Multilateral loans (bln USD)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Local TES bonds(trln pesos)

55.3

UNC

62.88

Auctioned TES (trln pesos)

40

UNC

N/A

Average oil price (USD)

$53.0

$63.0

$63.0

