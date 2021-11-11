Colombia food producer Grupo Nutresa receives offer for majority of shares

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Grupo Nutresa NCH.CN, the largest processed food producer in Colombia, has received a public acquisition offer for between 50.1% and 62.62% of its circulating shares, the financial regulator said, without naming the potential purchaser.

Depending on what percentage of more than 460 million shares are purchased, the value of the offer would be between $1.77 billion and $2.22 billion, according to Reuters calculations of stock market data.

The offer would see Nutresa shares purchased at $7.71.

"This Superintendency has received a request to authorize a public acquisition offer," the financial regulator said in a statement late on Wednesday, suspending trading of the company's shares by the potential purchaser for a day starting Thursday.

Local media reported the interested purchaser is Grupo Gilinski, but that financial conglomerate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nutresa operates around Latin America, as well as in the United States and Malaysia. It makes processed meat, cookies, chocolate, coffee, pasta and ice cream and has a line of restaurants and ice cream shops.

Among its top shareholders are conglomerates Grupo SURA SIS.CN, Grupo Argos ARG.CN and pension fund Porvenir.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

