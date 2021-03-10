Colombia fiscal deficit estimate above Moody's prediction, agency says

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 10 (Reuters) - Colombia's 2021 fiscal deficit estimate is larger than expected by credit rating agency Moody's, which plans to review the country's rating late this year or early next, a Moody's executive said on Wednesday.

The Finance Ministry last week raised its prediction for the deficit to 8.6% of GDP, amid ongoing economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's had estimated a deficit of 7.5% of GDP.

The agency thought the deficit would be slightly narrower than 2020's 7.8% of GDP as the government continued coronavirus spending, Moody's vice president and senior analyst Renzo Merino said in an interview.

"But what (the revision) means is clearly the debt metrics of the Colombian government won't improve this year," Merino said.

The government says Colombia's debt level will take until 2031 to drop to 59.2% of GDP from 64.8%, which makes reforms like a promised tax bill all the more important, Merino said.

"We think the tax reform which will be debated in the coming months is very important, not just to reduce the fiscal deficit and the trajectory for debt metrics, but it will also be decisive for the rating."

The government is seeking to raise 1.5% of GDP with the reform, less than the 2% originally floated.

Merino would not say if those resources would be enough, but said Moody's is evaluating various scenarios ahead of the revision.

Colombia is rated an investment grade Baa2, with a negative outlook. Moody's predicts GDP growth of between 4.5% and 5% for this year and close to 4% for 2022.

An eventual reform to the country's fiscal deficit rule would be "positive" if it helped improve debt metrics, Merino said.

The country suspended its fiscal deficit limits for this year and last to help ease fiscal pressures amid the pandemic, but a return to low targets would mean a strong fiscal adjustment next year, he said.

Reforms including changes to pensions should taken up again, Merino said, to help productivity and encourage investment.

