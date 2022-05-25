US Markets

Colombia FARC dissident leader Gentil Duarte presumed killed in Venezuela - Colombia Defense Minister

Miguel Botache Santillana, better known as Gentil Duarte, who leads one faction of former FARC rebels who remained armed after a peace deal with Colombia's government, is presumed killed in Venezuela, Colombia's Defense Minister Diego Molano told journalists on Wednesday.

"Colombian intelligence suggests alias Gentil Duarte was killed in the state of Zulia in Venezuela following a clash between these drug trafficking and terrorist groups," Molano told reporters.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin and Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

