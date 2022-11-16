Colombia eyes changing oil, mining royalty distribution -minister

Adds quote from oil services guild president

BOGOTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's leftist government is considering how to change the distribution of royalties from extractive projects to more quickly benefit communities, the country's energy minister said on Wednesday.

The government of President Gustavo Petro, who took office in August, has so far had a tense relationship with extractive sectors.

Business lobbies critiqued the administration for backing newly passed $4 billion tax reform legislation that levies additional charges on oil, gas and mining exports.

Industry figures say the bill will discourage investment, and have also decried uncertainty over whether the government will allow the signing of new oil contracts, despite Petro campaign promises to bar them.

"We want to promote public-private alliances and private-popular alliances so that the communities that you co-exist with ... directly perceive the benefits generated by the industry," Energy and Mining Minister Irene Velez told an oil industry conference in Bogota.

"That means moving from a model that at this time generates redistribution through royalties to a model that we could call 'pre-distributive,'" she added. "That consists in thinking about how we can redistribute, beginning from the wealth generation itself, to those communities and populations which have been historically marginalized."

Velez did not provide any details on how royalty distribution could change and declined to speak to journalists following her appearance at the conference.

The government is backing a bill that would see royalty distributions of 31.3 trillion pesos, or about $6.5 billion, in 2023 and 2024 combined, and has promised to publish a plan for a transition to renewables in six months.

"We are convinced that we are an ally for the territories, for provincial budgets and we have to keep working in a team to be able to execute," Nelson Castaneda, who heads oil services guild Campetrol, said when asked about potential royalty changes.

He is hopeful the government will approve new oil contracts after it reviews the issue, Castaneda added, because of the industry's fiscal importance.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis)

