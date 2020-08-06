Colombia eyeing sales of non-core business assets to aid development -Duque

BOGOTA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Colombia could sell some of its stakes in more than 170 businesses to boost investment and increase development, President Ivan Duque said on Thursday, adding that any decision to dispose of part of oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN would be for the company's board to make.

The Andean country faces serious economic difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. A long-running quarantine has restricted mobility, devastating economic activity.

Colombia has stakes worth more than $30 billion combined, and assets that no longer generate attractive profits could be sold off to fund development projects, Duque told journalists in a virtual press conference.

Though Duque did not single out assets for potential sale, he said proceeds could be used to construct highways, improve education and public services.

"We are evaluating and analyzing all of our assets, as we do regularly, to see where we could make future sales to help close Colombia's social gaps," he said.

Any move to sell a stake in Ecopetrol should be considered a corporate decision rather a government one, Duque said. Colombia owns 88.49% of the energy company.

The government is ready to help airlines with special loans amid the aviation industry's inactivity arising from the coronavirus, the president added.

"I believe we should keep these mechanisms open and be ready to assist (airlines) because air travel is an issue of national security and is crucial for the country's connectivity," he said.

National flights will increase in August and September following successful pilot programs, but restarting international flights will require restrictions being lifted - particularly in European countries - for travelers from Latin America, Duque said.

Duque, who reaches the halfway point of his presidency this Friday, said the remainder of his term will focus on generating more employment with infrastructure projects, reducing poverty, strengthening the health system and reactivating the economy.

